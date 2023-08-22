Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $81.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,055 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $440.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,356. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $447.00 and a 200 day moving average of $423.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

