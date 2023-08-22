Meitav Investment House Ltd. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 76.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,006 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.30 and a 200 day moving average of $303.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

