Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 1,665 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $42,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $527.65. 364,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,113. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $203.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

