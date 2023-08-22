Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 195,968 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,408 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 195,968 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $53,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,102,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.82.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $12.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $456.83. The stock had a trading volume of 55,258,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,372,363. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $481.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 240.32, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $437.84 and its 200 day moving average is $333.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

