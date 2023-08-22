Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO William L. Ballhaus Buys 39,925 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Ballhaus bought 39,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,982.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,402.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.96. 586,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,861. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

