Metahero (HERO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $333,714.31

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $19.67 million and $333,714.31 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003346 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00008015 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

