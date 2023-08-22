MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $12.14 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $54.24 million and $1.05 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $12.14 or 0.00046610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 12.3767888 USD and is down -5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,100,211.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

