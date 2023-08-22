MetisDAO Price Hits $12.03 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $53.75 million and $1.14 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $12.03 or 0.00046589 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 12.3767888 USD and is down -5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,100,211.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

