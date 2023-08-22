Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Shares Down 4%

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX – Get Free Report) was down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.03 and last traded at C$9.08. Approximately 44,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 50,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.
Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90.
About Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO)
Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO)
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Nordstrom: 3 Reasons the Pre-Earnings Dip Is an Opportunity
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Now the Time to Buy these 3 Most Downgraded Stocks?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks At Risk From China’s Economic Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.