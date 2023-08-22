Monero Price Down 6.9% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and $69.81 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $145.09 or 0.00559706 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,930.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00250607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.16 or 0.00710400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00059040 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00117546 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,321,765 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

