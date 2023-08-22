Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MUR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.10.

MUR stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.38.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,942,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,123,000 after buying an additional 285,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,714,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,478,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,147,000 after acquiring an additional 173,730 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

