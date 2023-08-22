Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Trading Up 10.8%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) was up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 399,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 591,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Myomo Trading Up 10.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Myomo had a negative net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 106.09%. The company had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Myomo, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Myomo by 25.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Myomo by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Myomo by 66.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Myomo in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Myomo by 130.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 65,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

