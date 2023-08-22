Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Unit’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:NETDU)

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Unit’s (NASDAQ:NETDU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Unit had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Unit Price Performance

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Unit stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Unit has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $10.20.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Unit Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

