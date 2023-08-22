National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) versus DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Head to Head Comparison

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) and DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Beverage and DNA Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Beverage 2 0 0 0 1.00 DNA Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Beverage presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.40%. Given National Beverage’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe National Beverage is more favorable than DNA Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

23.1% of National Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.0% of National Beverage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares National Beverage and DNA Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Beverage $1.17 billion 4.21 $142.16 million $1.53 34.58 DNA Brands N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -0.04

National Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than DNA Brands. DNA Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares National Beverage and DNA Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Beverage 12.12% 44.75% 27.65% DNA Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Beverage beats DNA Brands on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. Pure; and carbonated soft drinks under Shasta and Faygo brands. It serves retailers, as well as various smaller up-and-down-the-street accounts through the take-home, convenience, and food-service distribution channels. National Beverage Corp. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About DNA Brands

DNA Brands, Inc. provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc. also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

