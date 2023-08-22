Navcoin Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $16,551.38 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00159728 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00048826 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00028781 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015320 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003791 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

