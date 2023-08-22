nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCNO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

NCNO opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 0.41. nCino has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. Equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,385 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $345,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,430,443.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,385 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $345,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,430,443.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $133,910.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,716.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,121 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in nCino by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in nCino by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in nCino by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

