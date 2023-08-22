Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LITE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

