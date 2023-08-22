Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Tops $109.43 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $109.43 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,833.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00248919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.80 or 0.00707842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00560222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00059034 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00117949 BTC.

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,539,413,753 coins and its circulating supply is 41,926,228,508 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

