New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GBR
New Concept Energy Price Performance
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than New Concept Energy
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Nordstrom: 3 Reasons the Pre-Earnings Dip Is an Opportunity
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Is Now the Time to Buy these 3 Most Downgraded Stocks?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks At Risk From China’s Economic Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.