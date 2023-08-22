NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Laurentian reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC downgraded NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.21.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NWH.UN stock opened at C$6.23 on Friday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$6.06 and a twelve month high of C$13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

