Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells $146,360.16 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $146,360.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE NUS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,885. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,296,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,765,000 after buying an additional 2,912,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after buying an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,196,000 after buying an additional 132,198 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,109,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,025,000 after buying an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

