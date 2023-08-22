Octahedron Capital Management L.P. Acquires 278,700 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Octahedron Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 149.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,700 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance accounts for approximately 7.6% of Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $106,663,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $63,065,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,423,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after buying an additional 2,439,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 108.9% in the first quarter. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,863,000 after buying an additional 2,183,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

NYSE YMM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. 2,174,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,728,538. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.21.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $247.87 million for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.