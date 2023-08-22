Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Trading Down 4.2%

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.16 and last traded at $43.69. 394,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 725,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.
Several research firms have weighed in on ODD. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Sunday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.
Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.
