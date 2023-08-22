Oluyemi Okupe Sells 6,698 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $46,350.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of HIMS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,796. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.48. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $17,391,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 677.9% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.