OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.31.

OneMain Trading Up 0.3 %

OMF opened at $39.78 on Friday. OneMain has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $48.64. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.84 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OneMain by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 106.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 72.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

