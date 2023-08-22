Orbs (ORBS) Market Cap Hits $66.05 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Orbs has a market capitalization of $66.05 million and $703,229.21 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orbs

Orbs’ launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,167,720,359 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog.

Orbs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs is a hybrid blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service platform and cryptocurrency designed to provide businesses with the benefits of blockchain technology. The platform aims to provide scalable, secure, and low-cost services, paving the way for mass-market businesses to adopt blockchain. The ORBS token is used to pay for transaction fees on the platform and for staking in the network. Orbs was founded by Uriel Peled, Tal Kol, and Daniel Peled in 2017.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

