Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Director Ernest E. Maddock Buys 7,000 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $42,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,322.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Ouster stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,761. The stock has a market cap of $216.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.17. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ouster by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the second quarter worth $49,000.
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
