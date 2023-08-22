Oxen (OXEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,135.07

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Oxen has traded 51.6% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $6.15 million and $11,135.07 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,607.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00248293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.93 or 0.00706083 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00560482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00059100 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00118086 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,398,153 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.