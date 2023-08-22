Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,937,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,626. The stock has a market cap of $358.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

