PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Benchmark upped their target price on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $78.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.04. PDD has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.37. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that PDD will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $501,089,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 3,618.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,630,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506,101 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,400 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $244,881,000.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

