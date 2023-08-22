PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,765,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,587 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $504,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.98. 1,614,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,645. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $242.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.52.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
