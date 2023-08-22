Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $13.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 52,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,529,000. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

