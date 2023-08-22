Plancorp LLC Buys 674 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $67.45. 2,776,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $91.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
