Pocket Network (POKT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $33.36 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pocket Network has a market cap of $33.36 million and $81,774.61 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,637,686,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

