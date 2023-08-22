Polymesh Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Polymesh has a total market cap of $56.11 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymesh has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 845,936,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

