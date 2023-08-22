Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Trading Up 1.6%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.
Prime Meridian Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.
About Prime Meridian
Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.
Further Reading
