Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Trading Up 1.6%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Prime Meridian Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Prime Meridian

(Get Free Report)

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.