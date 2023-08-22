Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PMM traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 189,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,368. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 8,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $51,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 8,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $51,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,511.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,883.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,892 shares of company stock worth $101,104 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 120,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

