QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.70. 2,019,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,070,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The company has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

