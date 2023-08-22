Quantum Trading Down 44.2% This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, Quantum has traded 44.2% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $134.37 and approximately $15.01 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018769 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014828 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,109.37 or 0.99843609 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000023 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $48.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

