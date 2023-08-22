Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Primerica (PRI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Primerica (NYSE: PRI) recently:

8/18/2023 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Primerica is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $260.00.

8/8/2023 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $171.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2023 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $240.00.

7/8/2023 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/30/2023 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Primerica Stock Down 0.9 %

PRI traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.45. 86,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,418. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.18 and a 1-year high of $220.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Primerica Inc alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $2,973,640. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 55.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.