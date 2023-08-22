Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Primerica (PRI)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2023

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Primerica (NYSE: PRI) recently:

  • 8/18/2023 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/17/2023 – Primerica is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2023 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $260.00.
  • 8/8/2023 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $171.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/10/2023 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $240.00.
  • 7/8/2023 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 6/30/2023 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Primerica Stock Down 0.9 %

PRI traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.45. 86,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,418. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.18 and a 1-year high of $220.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Primerica (NYSE:PRIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $2,973,640. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 55.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.