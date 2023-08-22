Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Valvoline (VVV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) in the last few weeks:

8/22/2023 – Valvoline had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Valvoline is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Valvoline had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Valvoline had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Valvoline was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

6/23/2023 – Valvoline is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Valvoline Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VVV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,662. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $107,026.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Valvoline by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Valvoline by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Valvoline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Valvoline by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

