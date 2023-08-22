Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2023 – Addus HomeCare is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Addus HomeCare had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Addus HomeCare had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Addus HomeCare had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

ADUS stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $91.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,467. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $387,297.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,400.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $387,297.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,400.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $2,352,387.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,850 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,511.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,029 shares of company stock worth $3,299,501. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

