Reviewing KWESST Micro Systems (KWE) and The Competition

KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) is one of 421 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare KWESST Micro Systems to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for KWESST Micro Systems and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KWESST Micro Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 KWESST Micro Systems Competitors 1924 12944 26657 648 2.62

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 14.17%. Given KWESST Micro Systems’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KWESST Micro Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KWESST Micro Systems -1,005.91% -230.51% -84.86% KWESST Micro Systems Competitors -83.95% -145.12% -10.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares KWESST Micro Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.2% of KWESST Micro Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

KWESST Micro Systems has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KWESST Micro Systems’ peers have a beta of 0.23, suggesting that their average share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KWESST Micro Systems and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KWESST Micro Systems $560,000.00 -$8.24 million -0.36 KWESST Micro Systems Competitors $2.23 billion $231.10 million -9.61

KWESST Micro Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than KWESST Micro Systems. KWESST Micro Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

KWESST Micro Systems peers beat KWESST Micro Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

KWESST Micro Systems Company Profile

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including non-reciprocating and reciprocating PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products with application in the professional and personal defense; modernized digitization products and services of tactical teams for shared real-time situational awareness in the military and civilian markets; and counter-measures comprising battlefield laser defense systems, phantom electronic warfare devices, and GhostNet counter-drone systems, against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection for the military market. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

