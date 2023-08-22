RichQUACK.com Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $22.48 million and $347,814.91 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RichQUACK.com token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Token Profile

RichQUACK.com’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $358,077.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

