Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 458,479 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $97,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.36. 1,536,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,708,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.74. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

