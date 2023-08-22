Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,275,979 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 774,802 shares.The stock last traded at $6.48 and had previously closed at $6.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROVR shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rover Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.98 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 24,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $158,667.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,175,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 24,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $158,667.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,644 shares of company stock valued at $364,369. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

