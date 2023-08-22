RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Down 10.9% This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $25,915.00 or 0.99611119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $87.99 million and approximately $4,180.35 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,022.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00248901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.32 or 0.00720024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00559313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00060131 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00117705 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,395 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,395.29561142 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 25,907 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $279.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

