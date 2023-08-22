Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBCN opened at $1.25 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

