RXO (RXO) and The Competition Financial Contrast

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare RXO to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37% RXO Competitors -2,584.27% 11.07% -3.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RXO and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion $92.00 million 171.02 RXO Competitors $3.80 billion $228.37 million 28.73

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RXO has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. RXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

91.3% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RXO and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 1 12 5 0 2.22 RXO Competitors 108 933 1838 32 2.62

RXO presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.30%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 42.72%. Given RXO’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RXO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

RXO competitors beat RXO on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

