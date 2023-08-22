Siacoin Market Cap Reaches $155.08 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $155.08 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,065.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00249356 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.73 or 0.00720418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00559675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00060137 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00117443 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,926,205,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,902,899,993 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.